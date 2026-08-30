MP School Education Report Card: No District Crosses 60% Mark, 45 Of 55 Stuck In ‘Prachesta-2’ | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s school education system continues to lag behind the higher performance grades, with none of the state’s 55 districts crossing the 60% performance mark in the latest Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) 2025-26 released by the Union Ministry of Education.

The report places 45 districts in 'Prachesta-2', six in 'Prachesta-1' and four in the lowest 'Prachesta-3' category.

Sidhi tops MP, but remains below 60%

Sidhi emerged as the best-performing district in MP, scoring 333 out of 600 points (55.5%) and securing 'Prachesta-1'. It was followed by Ujjain with 323 points, Shajapur 318, Damoh 312, Narsimhapur 307 and Sagar 301.

However, even the state’s best-performing district failed to cross the 60% mark, highlighting the gap between Madhya Pradesh and the higher-performing districts nationally.

Tribal district lags behind

At the other end, Jhabua recorded the lowest score at 226 points (37.7%), followed by Alirajpur with 228, Khargone with 229 and Barwani with 231. All four were placed in 'Prachesta-3'.

Bhopal, Indore also fail to make the cut

The state’s major cities have also failed to make it to the higher grades. Bhopal scored 285 points, while Indore scored 284. Jabalpur recorded 267 points and Gwalior 277.

The category-wise figures cited from the report show concerns beyond the overall score.

In Indore, infrastructure and basic facilities were assessed at around 41%, while learning outcomes stood at around 47%. In Bhopal, learning outcomes were around 47%, while the school safety indicator was around 37%.

Digital learning falls behind

Barwani’s digital learning score was only 16%, while its learning outcome stood at 36% and school safety at 26%.

Digital learning was recorded at around 24% in Sagar and 20% in Dhar. Vidisha’s learning outcome was around 41%, while Ashoknagar’s governance-process score stood at around 45%.

Patwari questions govt over school education

Congress state chief Jitu Patwari has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav following the release of the PGI-D report and questioned the state government over the condition of school education.

He cited the report’s figures to argue that the problems extend from major cities to Tribal districts, covering basic infrastructure, learning outcomes, school safety and digital learning.

What does ‘Prachesta’ mean?

PGI-D classifies districts into different performance grades. The higher grades include 'Utkarsh' and 'Uttam', while 'Prachesta' represents districts that are progressing but still have substantial ground to cover in achieving quality standards.