Bhopal Love Triangle Turns Deadly, Woman And Former Lover Held For Murder | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratibad police have solved a blind murder case within 24 hours, arresting a 23-year-old woman and her former lover for allegedly killing a woman over a love triangle.

The deceased was identified as Rakhi Raikwar, a resident of Goragaon. Police said Rakhi had gone missing on Aug 23, following which her husband Monu Raikwar lodged a complaint on Aug 24, suspecting that she had been abducted.

During investigation, police found Rakhi's body in deserted quarters near her residence. The post-mortem report indicated that she had been murdered.

Ratibad police station in-charge Rasbihari Sharma said Rakhi's husband, Monu, was allegedly in a relationship with Shashi Raikwar, who was unhappy with Rakhi's presence. Shashi allegedly conspired with her former lover Narendra Raikwar (27) to eliminate Rakhi.

Police said that after Monu left for work on Aug 23, Narendra and Shashi came to the house. Shashi allegedly smothered Rakhi while Narendra strangled her with a 'dupatta'. They then concealed the body under a sheet in a nearby abandoned house.

Police traced the suspects using CCTV footage and technical evidence. Shashi was detained from her residence, while Narendra was apprehended from Itarsi. Both are being questioned.