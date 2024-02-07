MP: Scam Worth ₹71 Lakh In Gwalior SP Office, Bill Clerk Transfers Amount To 77 Accounts Including Wife's |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Spirits are running high among the scamsters in Gwalior and even the Superintendent of Police (SP) office as not been spared. The bill clerk kept running a scam of lakhs right under the nose of the SP and the officers did not even know about the irregularities. After an online monitoring of the system, on Wednesday, the Treasury and Accounts has detected an error of Rs 71 lakh in the SP office.

Bill clerk Arvind Singh Bhadoria is being held prima facie guilty in this case and has been suspended by SP Rajesh Chandel.

Commissioner Treasury and Accounts has handed over the investigation of the matter to Joint Director Treasury, LN Suman. Four members have been kept in the team including Deputy Director Archana Tripathi, Vivek Saxena and Narendra Singh.

Suspicious payment to 77 accounts including wife

Details of old bills have been sought from the office of the Superintendent of Police. According to treasury and accounts officials, this irregularity has been committed in the SP office between 2018 and July 2023. Investigation by the treasury officer has found that suspicious payment of Rs 71 lakh has been made in 77 accounts. Bill clerk Arvind Singh Bhadauria has transferred Rs 17 lakh to the SBI account of his wife Neetu as well.

Senior treasury officer Arvind Sharma said that a complaint about this irregularity has been made to senior police officers and records have also been summoned from them. Treasury officers will now also examine the payments and bills made in the last 5 years.