MP Scam: 890 tonnes urea goes missing in Jabalpur, CM orders probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called an urgent meeting on irregularities in urea supply in Jabalpur and instructed officials to take stern action and arrest the guilty after lodging an FIR, as per officials.

More than 890-tonne urea worth more than Rs 3 crore which was meant for supply among farmers didn’t reach various cooperative committees in Jabalpur, Mandala, Dindori, Damoh and Seoni in August.

“Those who deprive our farmers of fertilizers will not be spared. It is a serious crime to do so at the time when there is a need for fertilizers,” said the CM.

He said strict action should be taken against the culprits.

Jabalpur commissioner apprised the CM of district-wise allocation of urea under the Jabalpur division and said KRIBHCO (Krishak Bharati Cooperative) was supposed to supply urea through private transporters to various districts.

The urea was transported by transporters between August 28 and 31 but instead of the places conveyed to transporters urea was supplied in less quantity at many places and not supplied at all at other places whereas it was supplied at many private places.

The commissioner said KRIBHCO was responsible for the supply of urea. On August 25, 2600, metric tonnes of urea came to Jabalpur. KRIBHCO was told how much area was to be supplied to which place.

He said the fertilizer movement control order was violated by diverting the fertilizers.

CM said farmers should not face any problem regarding fertilizers anywhere in the entire state as there was an adequate allocation of fertilizers for Madhya Pradesh done with cooperation from the Centre. A close watch should be kept on the supply of fertilizers to the farmer, he said.

He instructed the officials to initiate criminal proceedings against the guilty immediately in such irregularities as trying to convince those who committed the offense would not give any results.

