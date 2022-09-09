Bhopal: PS Power Dept reviews preparations of power companies ahead of rabi season

Photo: Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Secretary Energy Sanjay Dubey reviewed the preparations of power companies for the Rabi season. He reviewed Power Management Company, Power Generating Company, Power Transmission Company and State Load Dispatch Centre works and gave necessary directives.

Holding the review meeting on Thursday, he said providing power round the clock to domestic electricity consumers and 10 hours power to agriculture consumers is the top priority. Power generating Company’s thermal and Hydro power stations should use their full capacity to produce energy. Power Transmission Company should maintain the speed of uninterrupted power supply with quality voltage.

Talking about power demand during upcoming rabi season, he said power demand is expected to reach till 17656 megawatt. To meet the power demand, he instructed to ensure adequate availability of power produced by power generating company’s thermal and hydro power stations and new and renewable energy plants.

He instructed that as per need, efforts will be made to produce power through hydro power stations during night time as well. For adequate availability of power, he directed that there should be better coordination between power management company, power generating company and state load dispatch centre.

He also said that drone patrolling of 220 kv transmission lines in the state should be ensured on priority basis.

On this occasion, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company, Manjeet Singh, Power Transmission Company’s Managing Director Sunil Tiwari, Power Transmission Company Director Avinash Vajpayee, Power Generating Company Director Pratish Kumar Dubey etc were present.