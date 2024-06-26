MP Road Rash: 3 Dead As Speeding Car Collides With Milk Tanker On Indore-Bhopal Highway

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car rammed into a milk tanker, resulting in the deaths of three people near Kalorama on the Indore-Bhopal Highway. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, in the Parvati police station jurisdiction, at around 12:00–1:00 AM. As soon as the speeding car rammed into the milk truck, it lost its control and collided with a tree. The accident resulted in the deaths of three people who were in the car during the crash.

The car was travelling from Bhopal to Indore, and so was the truck it collided with. Parvati police have registered a case and started investigating the matter. After the post-mortem on Wednesday, the bodies will be handed over to their families.

According to information, in this incident, the car number MP 09 CR 7015 was involved, and the deceased were identified as Mahesh Thakur, son of Raghunath Thakur, aged 37, resident of Kharkhedi Bhopal; Roop Singh Thakur, son of Man Singh Thakur, aged 54, resident of Khajuri Khurd Bhopal; and Sunil, son of Sujan Mewada, aged 28, resident of Khajuri Sadak Bhopal. The families of the deceased have been informed based on the documents found with them.

The family of the deceased has reached the accident site, Parvati police have registered a case, and an investigation into the matter has begun. A postmortem has been conducted, and the bodies will be returned to the family.