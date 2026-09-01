MP River Pollution Crisis: 18 Of 48 Major Rivers Fail BOD Standards, NGT Flags Sewage Treatment Gap | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised serious concerns over untreated sewage entering major rivers in Madhya Pradesh, including the Narmada, Chambal, Betwa and Tapi.

The NGT's Central Zone Bench, hearing a suo motu case concerning the discharge of untreated sewage into rivers and water bodies, noted that Madhya Pradesh generates around 2,183.7 million litres of sewage per day (MLD), highlighting the large gap between sewage generation and treatment across the state.

Against this, the state has an installed sewage treatment capacity of 1,311.99 MLD, but only 696.03 MLD is actually being utilised. This means just around 32 per cent of the total sewage generated is being treated.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data cited before the NGT, water quality monitoring was conducted at 164 locations across 48 rivers during 2022 and 2023.

Of these, 36 monitoring locations covering 18 rivers were found non-compliant with prescribed water quality standards for biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), indicating significant pollution concerns.

The matter will be heard next on September 28.

7,166 km sewer network planned under AMRUT 2.0

The Tribunal also expressed concern over the slow expansion of sewer infrastructure. Madhya Pradesh currently has around 3,629.65 km of sewer network, while 7,166.93 km has been planned under AMRUT 2.0.

However, none of the planned AMRUT 2.0 sewer network had been completed at the time of the report.

The NGT observed that inadequate household connections, ageing infrastructure, poor maintenance and delays in project implementation are contributing to ineffective sewage management.

NGT seeks district-wise action plan

The Tribunal has directed state authorities to submit detailed district-wise information on sewage generation, untreated wastewater, treatment capacity, ongoing and proposed projects, timelines and infrastructure gaps.

It also called for improved monitoring of sewage treatment plants (STPs), expansion of household sewer connections, GIS mapping of sewer networks and septic tanks, GPS tracking of desludging vehicles and measures to prevent untreated sewage from entering rivers, lakes and other water bodies.

The NGT has sought replies from the environment department, urban development and housing department and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board within four weeks.