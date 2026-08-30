Bhopal Municipal Corporation Goes 100% Digital, Makes E-Filing Mandatory Across All Departments | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completely discontinued manual file movement, making e-filing mandatory across all departments.

The move came after recent directions from the Urban Administration and Housing Development Department (UADD) aimed at improving transparency, preventing files from being lost or stalled, and aligning municipal administration with the state’s digital governance initiatives.

The corporation has conducted training sessions for officers and employees and generated individual IDs and passwords for staff members.

Following a 15-day trial, the General Administration Department (GAD) and other departments have started processing files exclusively through the e-filing system.

However, frequent server outages have emerged as a major hurdle. Staff members said interruptions during working hours are affecting workflow, with processing of a single file sometimes taking up to 30 minutes.

The e-filing system is already being used extensively by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the state government secretariat, with the digital system now gradually expanding to district-level offices.

BMC’s additional commissioner Varun Awasthi said the initial technical and operational difficulties are expected to reduce as employees become familiar with the system.

They estimate that it could take around 10 to 15 days for staff to fully adapt.