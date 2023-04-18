MP: Rewa getting ready for PM’s visit on April 24

File

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration is getting ready for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the district on April 24.

Collector Pratibha Pal and superintendent of police Vivek Singh visited the SAF ground to review the preparations.

Commissioner of municipal corporation Sanskriti Jain, chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Saurabh Sonvane and other officials were present on the occasion.

Pal directed the officials to keep everything ready before time and set up separate toilets for men and women and arrange for drinking water.

She also inspected the helipad prepared in the police line and the road from the helipad to the place of function.

The collector also inspected the stage from where the Prime Minister will be welcomed in a traditional way.

The parking lot for vehicles that will come to the district to take part in the Prime Minister’s programme will be set up in Jori village.

At the time of inspecting the parking lot, the collector got angry, since it was not properly done.