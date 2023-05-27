MP: Retired BSF commandant loses Rs 2L to sextortion gang

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A former assistant commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) was duped of Rs 2 lakh in Gwalior by a sextortion gang on Friday, the police said.

The police added that the fraud took place with the former BSF personnel on Facebook.

Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP) of Gwalior, Rajesh Dandotiya said that the complainant is a 57-year-old man who had served the BSF as an assistant commandant earlier. He received a phone call from a woman, who identified herself as Pooja, his Facebook friend. When he failed to recognise her, the woman made a video call to him. He began talking to the woman over video call, when the woman began taking off her clothes, stupefied due to which, the man hung up the call.

Few minutes later, the woman called him up and demanded Rs 20 thousand from him, failing to do which, she would approach the cops, she said. The man ignored her, a few hours after which another man called him up and identified himself as a Crime branch official. He told the former BSF personnel that a complaint had been registered against him and it would take Rs 2 lakh for him to botch up the case. Fearing ignominy, the man transferred the amount to the purported crime branch official, after which he began demanding more money from the former BSF personnel. The BSF personnel realised that he had fallen victim to sextortion fraud and approached the cyber cell immediately to lodge a case against all the accused.

The culprits shall be apprehended soon, ASP Dandotiya said.

4 booked for making away with tractor, cash money at gunpoint

A band of masked men barged into a farm house located in the Surajpur area of Gwalior and made away with two revolvers, a tractor and cash money on Thursday late night, the police said.

Hunt for all the accused involved in the robbery is on, the police added.

Chinor police station house officer (SHO) Rajeev Birthare said that four masked men sneaked into a farm house located in Surajpur locality of the city, which is owned by Arvind Singh Yadav. Yadav and all his family members were fast asleep, when the band of robbers barged inside. The accused pointed their guns on Yadav and his family members, and committed the robbery. The family lost two revolvers, ATM cards, voter cards, bike keys, a tractor trolley and cash money to the robbers.

As the robbers left, the police were informed, who rushed to the spot and began probing the case to ascertain the direction towards where the accused had fled. The accused, however, are still at large, but will be nabbed soon, the police said.