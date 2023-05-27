 MP: Liquor worth Rs 40K seized from car, 3 arrested
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police of Narmadapuram confiscated a car carrying a huge quantity of liquor worth over Rs 40,000 and arrested two youths and a minor boy. The car was coming from Bhopal.

On Thursday morning, the police saw a Swift Desire car coming from Bhopal and going towards Bangali Colony in Narmadapuram. The car was carrying a huge quantity of liquor.

The police stopped the car at Bhopal trisection and Bangali colony. They found two youths and a minor boy sitting in the vehicle, in the dickey of which there were 13 cartons of foreign-made liquor.

The police confiscated the liquor and arrested three persons including a minor boy.

The youths were identified as 23-year-old Chandramohan Vishwakarma, resident of Bagmugaliya, Bhopal and 27-year-old Sunit Jatav, resident of Bangali colony, Narmadapuram.

