MP: Rescued Tiger Cub From Pench Tiger Reserve Brought To Van Vihar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A rescued male tiger cub was translocated to Van Vihar National Park from Pench Tiger Reserve on Saturday evening. The cub, aged 16 to 18 months, was rescued from a resort situated in Turia village of Pench on August 20 and kept at Kwasa Veterinary hospital for treatment.

Injuries on its body parts suggest that the cub had a fight with another feline. Seeing his fragile health, the authorities decided to shift the cub to Van Vihar.

The Pench officials said the cub was abandoned by its mother due to unknown reasons and it remained alone for days. Looking for easy prey, the cub started to move near a village, prompting authorities to rescue it. Its feeble state suggested that the cub had not eaten anything from days. The blood sample of the cub was sent to Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary University. The test report rules out any disease.

Pench officials said that in three earlier occasions, the cub was abandoned by its mother which is very strange An officer of Van Vihar National Park said to the Free Press that the cub has an injury mark. It seems that it had a fight with another feline. The cub is being treated for its wound and a proper care of it is being taken. Vitamin C is being given to the cub, he added.