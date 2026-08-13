MP RERA Chairman Appointment: Selection Meeting To Be Held In Bhopal Today | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government will hold a meeting to discuss the appointment of the chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and its members on Thursday.

The additional chief secretary of the Urban Development Department and the secretary (law) will participate in the meeting to be chaired by the Chief Justice of the High Court.

The committee may also give a green signal to recruit the members of the RERA appellate tribunal.

The post of RERA chairman has been lying vacant since March after the retirement of AP Shrivastava. Only one member, Rashmi Agarwal, is working for RERA, and her tenure will end in October.

Several IAS officers and some government staffers have applied for the post of RERA chairman.

Regarding the appointment in RERA, the HC clearly said the post would not be limited to retired IAS officers.

The HC directed the government to give an advertisement for recruitment so that people other than IAS officers may also apply.

Afterwards, the government sought applications through an advertisement.

The government considers the post of RERA chairman important and has made its permission necessary for construction in real estate.