MP Reign Supreme In Men’s Wheelchair Cricket

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jammu and Kashmir won first-ever Divyang Women’s Cricket tournament by defeating Rajasthan on Wednesday. In men’s wheelchair cricket, Madhya Pradesh won the title against Rajasthan.

Divyang women’s cricket and men’s wheelchair cricket were organised by Umang Gauravdeep Wellfare Society at Old Campion School.

The first match of women’s final took place between Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, where Jammu and Kashmir, opted to bat first and scored 64 runs, losing five wickets in the stipulated overs. Jammu and Kashmir won the match by 10 runs with Aafroza Bano earning the title of the Man of the Match.

Ruby Jaan was declared the best batswoman, Bhagirathi as the best bowler. Ruby Jaan won the Player of Tournament award in women’s category.

In the men’s final, the clash between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan saw Rajasthan scoring only 100 runs, losing all ten wickets. Madhya Pradesh secured victory by 8 wickets with Anil Singhania earning the Man of the Match title. Tejpal Yadav was declared the best batsman, Anil Singhania the best bowler. Anil Singhania also clinched the Player of the Tournament award in the men’s category.

10m air pistol women category: Rubina Francis wins gold medal

FP Photo

At the inaugural Para Khelo India Games, state’s Rubina Francis won gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol women’s category. The event unfolded at Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi on Wednesday where Rubina scored 233.1 points. She scored 48.4 and 97.6 points in the first stage, followed by scores of 117.7, 136.6, 157.2, 177.1, 196.7 and 215.1 in the elimination stage.

Uttar Pradesh’s Sumedha Pathak won silver medal with 229.2 points.

Sumedha scored 47.5 and 94.7 points in the initial stage followed by 114.8, 134.0, 153.5, 173.1, 191.6 and 210 points in the elimination stage.

Bhakti Sharma from Delhi won bronze medal with total of 207.8 points. Her performance included scores of 45.2 and 94.9 in the initial stage and 114.1, 132.0, 151.2, 171.7 and 189.2 in the elimination stage.

Khelo India Para Games 2023 hosting over 1,450 participants from across the country began in New Delhi on December 10 and will continue till December 17.