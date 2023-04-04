MP records 29 new Covid cases, most from Bhopal

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 29 new Covid cases were reported on state on Monday, pushing up active tally to 101.

Of the new cases recorded on Monday, 16 were from Bhopal and 11 were from Indore. Jabalpur and Narmadapuram reported one each. The state's positivity stands at 1.7 %.

On the rising cases, state medical education minister Vishvas Sarng said that situation is under control.

Sarang said none have severe symptoms and all patients are in home isolation, so there is no need of panic, the minister added.