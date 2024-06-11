MP: Rare 4-Horned Antelope Sighted In Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve

Four-horned Antelope |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A rare four-horned antelope has been sighted for the first time in Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve (Sagar district), which was earlier known as Nauradehi Sanctuary.

Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve field director AA Ansari said photo of four-horned antelope was captured in camera trap. Before this, there was no information about its presence.

Normally, four-horned antelopes are found in Pench, Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Sanjay Tiger Reserve, which are moist areas. The region of Nauradehi is dry. Before this, four-horned antelope was not reported from this area. The sighting of four-horned antelope indicates that it can thrive in Nauradehi too.Four-horned antelope are shy and live in wooded areas with lots of grass and close to water sources.

Found mostly in India and Nepal, the four-horned antelope is the only bovid with four horns (only males have horns). They are classified as ìVulnerableî on the IUCN Red List with an estimated population of 10,000 animals, a majority of which are found in India.

Barking deer

Along with four-horned antelope, barking deer has been also captured in the camera trap in Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve. The sighting of barking deer has also brought joy to forest officials.

Adapted well

The two tigers, which were translocated to Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve have adapted well to new surroundings. They are creating territory and are surviving on their own. At present, there are 18 tigers including cubs in the reserve.