MP Railway Projects To Get Faster Clearances As Govt Forms Four-Level Coordination Committees, Chief Secretary To Lead State Panel | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has formed coordination committees at different levels for prompt implementation of railway projects in the state. The state-level railway project committee will be headed by Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal.

The state-level railway project committee will meet every six months, or a meeting can be called as per the need.

The formation of committees will help in effective coordination to resolve issues like land acquisition, utility shifting, forest sanction, legal arrangements, and other subjects related to new railway lines, multi-tracking, railway overbridges (ROB) and other projects.

The district-level railway project coordination committee will be headed by collectors and its meetings will be held every month. The division-level committee will be headed by divisional commissioners and it will meet every two months.

The principal secretary-level railway coordination committee under the chairmanship of the principal secretary, PWD, will meet every three months.

All these committees will review the pending cases related to railway projects and will ensure time-bound solutions to subjects related to land acquisition, rehabilitation and so on.