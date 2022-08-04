MP ragging woes; seniors paraded junior ‘naked’ in Jabalpur

NSUI workers submitting memo to the vice chancellor of the University. |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A ragging incident was reported at Devendra boys hostel of Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the senior students allegedly paraded a junior naked and burned with a cigarette.

Notbaly, it is the third case of ragging that came to light in the state within a week.

The junior student is studying in the first year of the University and he reported the complaint to UGC through online mode. According to the complaint, the senior students woke him up in the middle of the night and made him parade naked on the hostel premises. They force him to take a bath with cold water during midnight.

Following the incident, National Students Union of India (NSUI) workers submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor and registrar of the University. They demanded strict action against the guilty.

The district president of NSUI, Amit Mishra told media persons that there were several irregularities in the hostel. According to rules, a student can stay in the hostel for six years but there were many students living for more than six years. Besides, a few of them had criminal cases against them as well. “We have been receiving continuous ragging cases from the hostel, the complaints are lying pending but no action is being taken on it. We have submitted a memo to the VC and registrar for the same,” Mishra added.

On the other hand, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Kapil Dev Mishra said that an investigation was going on regarding the complaint and action would be taken against the accused on the basis of a probe report.