Fire tragedy: Jabalpur Hospital doctor held, three accused on the run

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police have arrested a doctor of New Life Hospital on Tuesday, a day after its manager was held. A case of culpable homicide against four doctors-cum-owners of New Life Multi-Speciality Hospital and its manager was registered a day after the devastating blaze killed eight persons, including four patients. The three doctors are on the run and police have fanned out teams to nab them.

Speaking to Free Press, Superintendent of Police (Jabalpur) Sidhhart Bahuguna said that a BAMS doctor Santosh Soni has been arrested so far. Soni is one of the four partners of the hospital. The hospital manager and a manager Ram Soni was arrested on Tuesday. “Three of the accused are absconding and police are on toes to nab them,” he said. First Information Report was lodged against four owners-cum-doctors of the hospital under Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of IPC. The five persons booked by the police included the hospital director and proprietor Dr Nishit Gupta, Dr Suresh Patel, Dr Sanjay Patel, Dr Santosh Soni, and the hospital manager Ram Soni.The preliminary probe into the Jabalpur hospital fire tragedy has revealed several shortcomings regarding safety and it was found that the fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the facility of New Life Multi-Speciality Hospital had expired.