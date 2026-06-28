MP Pushes ULLAS Literacy Drive, Sets Target Of 2027 For Universal Basic Literacy | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has intensified the implementation of the Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS), also known as the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), with the aim of making all identified non-literate adults functionally literate by 2027.

Districts have been directed to expedite the identification and enrolment of beneficiaries and ensure timely preparation for the September 2026 literacy examination.

The programme tracks the online identification of remaining non-literate persons based on the 2011 Census through the NILP App. The state has achieved an average progress of 70% in online identification.

Among districts, Jhabua recorded the highest performance at 125%, followed by Vidisha at 108%.

At the other end, Bhopal registered the lowest progress at 16.9%, while Sagar stood at 32.1%. Among divisions, Narmadapuram topped with 80.6%, whereas Gwalior ranked last at 57.6%.

The department has instructed districts to complete the online identification of all remaining non-literate adults, mobilise more volunteer teachers (Akshar Saathis), and regularly monitor surveys, registrations and learning progress to achieve the programme's literacy goals within the stipulated timeline.

Literacy certification rate trails national average

MP emerged as the country's leading state in enrolment under ULLAS last year, registering the highest number of non-literate learners on the national portal.

According to official data, more than 31.14 lakh learners were enrolled in the state, while 1.33 lakh volunteer teachers joined the campaign.

However, the latest ULLAS dashboard indicates that while the state continues to have one of the largest learner bases in the country, its literacy achievement rate stands at around 75.2%.

The state remains ahead in outreach but faces the challenge of ensuring that all registered learners complete the programme and obtain literacy certification.

About ULLAS

ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society), also known as the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), is a centrally sponsored scheme being implemented from 2022-23 to 2026-27.

It aims to make all non-literate persons aged 15 years and above functionally literate through volunteer-based learning and technology-enabled education, in line with the goals of the National Education Policy 2020.