MP Pushes 9 Key Development Proposals Before Ratlam Collector | AI Generated

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam-Jhabua-Aalirajpur MP Anita Nagarsingh Chauhan on Thursday submitted nine proposals to Ratlam Collector Misha Singh, seeking approval and prompt action on key public interest issues to accelerate the district's development.

The proposals cover roads, irrigation, sports infrastructure, banking, postal services and agriculture. Chauhan said the demands reflect concerns raised by public representatives, farmers, youth, villagers and social organisations across the constituency. She urged the district administration and concerned departments to act on them as a priority.

Among the proposals, Chauhan sought the renovation and deepening of the pond in Nayakheda village under Kariya Gram Panchayat in Sailana to improve rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, irrigation, and water availability.

She also requested approval for sports grounds and stadiums in Ravati and Sarwan to promote rural sporting talent.

For farmers, she demanded timely and adequate distribution of soybean seeds through cooperative societies during the Kharif season.

She also proposed a new post office building and a circuit house in Namli and sought the reopening of the closed post office in Dhamnod.

The MP also requested construction of 14 bituminous rural roads, a bridge over the Gangavata River between Sikhedi and Bhadvasa, and a nationalised bank branch in Dhamnod. She urged authorities to expedite approvals, saying the projects would strengthen infrastructure and improve public services.