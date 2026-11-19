MP Promotion Reservation Case Faces Further Delay As Supreme Court Clubs 154 Petitions From Different States | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC), during a hearing on reservation in promotions on Thursday, established a new procedure to streamline the hearing of 154 petitions by clubbing cases from various states. The merits of the petitions could not be argued during the hearing.

Consequently, employees in Madhya Pradesh may have to wait longer for final clarity regarding promotion rules, according to advocates.

A bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu established the new procedure for hearing the petitions. The High Court (HC) has already clarified that it will not deliver its judgment until the SC pronounces its judgment.

In April 2016, the High Court had struck down the 2002 promotion rules in RB Rai vs State of MP. The government challenged this decision in the Supreme Court, and the matter has remained pending ever since.

Besides, on June 17, 2025, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav approved MP Public Service Promotion Policy 2025, resuming promotions for state government employees after a nine-year freeze.

Various parties, including Samanya Pichhada Evam Alpsankhyak Varg Samaj (SAPAKS), have raised objections to specific provisions within these rules, issues that include the reservation framework, the 'creamy layer' concept, and the creation of separate merit lists.

HC advocate Anmol Shrivastva said, HC already told that after SC judgement, it will deliver its judgement. Today, argument could not be carried on in SC while in HC, hearing will be in first week of December. SC has clubbed 154 petitions of various states including Madhya Pradesh.

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