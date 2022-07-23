e-Paper Get App

MP: Professor rapes his student in Gwalior; case registered

The professor also made obscene videos of the victim and blackmailed her. Later, he sent the video to victim’s husband

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 05:57 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A professor has allegedly raped his student in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Saturday.

According to reports, the 28-year-old victim is a resident of Chhatarpur district and she lodged a complaint in the women police station of the district.

The victim told police that she was pursuing an M.Phil degree from a college in Gwalior. During this, she met with the professor, Dr Angad Singh. After that she started meeting with the professor frequently. Later, the professor started violating her by threatening her to fail in the examination and he also made obscene videos of the victim.

The professor kept assaulting her by threatening her to make the video viral. The victim got married but the professor forced her to meet him. When the victim refused to meet the accused, he sent her obscene video to her husband. Following which her husband had divorced her.

Fed up with the harassment of the professor, the victim lodged a complaint against him in the women police station. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter and started the search to nab the accused.

