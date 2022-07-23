Gwalior : Kin of Kanwariyas died in UP’s Hathras stage road blockade in Gwalior

Representational Pic | FP

FP News Service

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)

Kin of five Kanwariyas who were crushed to death by a dumper in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh, staged a road blockade in Gwalior, after hearing the news on Saturday.

To add, six Kanwariyas were crushed to death by a speeding dumper in Hathras. As the road blockade was caused by the kin, the national highway saw a traffic jam.

Soon after, Munnalal Goyal, the chairman of MP State Seeds Corporation reached the spot and after consulting CM House, announced Rs four lakh each to the kin of those killed in the accident, Rs six lakh each for the families from CM Relief Fund, job to wives of those killed and houses under PM Housing Scheme for those who are homeless.

The protesters agreed to withdraw their agitation after these announcements were made.

To add, the accident was reported late at night on Friday when the victims were on their way back to Gwalior.

The victims of the accident were from Khurd village of Gwalior and have been identified as Raja son of Ramnath Umar, Ramesh son of Natha Singh, Ranveer Singh, son of Amar Singh, Jabar Singh, son of Sultan Singh and Vikash's son, Prabhu Dayal (died on reaching Agra). One could not be identified.

About six Kanwariyas died while one was critically injured after a dumper allegedly walked past crushing them on Hathras-Sadabad road in UP, said officials on Saturday.