MP Private School Recognition Rules Changed, Land Ownership No Longer Mandatory; Apply Online By November 30, Fees Up To ₹10,000 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Private schools in Madhya Pradesh will no longer be required to own fixed land to obtain government recognition. The School Education Department has introduced new guidelines for granting and renewing recognition to private schools from Class 1 to 8, with applications to be submitted online by Nov 30.

Under the revised system, the department has also sought to curb arbitrary delays by the Block Resource Centre Coordinators (BRCs). If a BRC does not approve an application within 15 days of its submission, it will automatically be forwarded to the next level.

The new guidelines state that schools must have the necessary building, infrastructure and other resources to operate, but owning a fixed piece of land will not be mandatory. Applications for fresh recognition and renewal will be accepted through the online portal.

Recognition fees vary

The recognition fee will range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Primary schools will have to pay Rs 5,000, middle schools Rs 7,500, and schools offering both primary and middle level education Rs 10,000. Schools with more than 250 students will also have to deposit an additional Rs 30,000 as a security amount.

Entire recognition process will be online

The entire recognition process will be online, with no offline applications or file movement. After submitting an application, schools will have to provide an inspection report. The BRC will forward the application along with its recommendation to the district project coordinator (DPC).

If the DPC does not take a decision within 30 days, the school management can approach the collector. If the matter remains pending there, the school can approach the director, State Education Centre, within the next 30 days.

The department has also introduced an online appeal mechanism. Earlier, files were processed offline after reaching the DPC and the collector's offices.