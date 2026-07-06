MP Prisons Unclogged: No Arrest, Fewer Inmates: BNS Reshapes State Policing; 55% Of Firs Under No-Arrest Sections | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 50% of the criminal cases registered in the state relate to use of criminal force, violation of the Excise Act and rash and negligent driving. All these offences are punishable with imprisonment for less than seven years.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into force in the state on July 1, 2024, provides that in such cases, the accused are not arrested and are released from the police station.

These two factors have led to a sharp drop in overcrowding in the state's prisons in last three years.

According to data, out of 4.35 lakh cases registered in the state in 2025, 1.15 lakh related to use of criminal force, 80,000 to violations of the Excise Act and 45,000 to rash and negligent driving. Thus, cases falling under these three categories totalled 2.40 lakh, accounting for 55% of the total.

1.7 lakh cases, 44,000 arrests

In the first five months of 2026 (up to May), around 1.70 lakh cases were registered in the state.

Only 44,000 arrests were made in these cases and the accused were sent to jail. This drop in arrests is due to BNS provisions.

No increase in crime rate

PHQ officials said strict implementation of the provision barring arrests in offences punishable with imprisonment of less than seven years has not led to increase in the crime rate in the state.

Data does not show any increase in the number of crimes over the past three years.

Maximum imprisonment

Use of criminal force is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years under Section 129 of the BNS. If criminal force is used with the intention of outraging a woman's modesty, the imprisonment may extend to five years under Section 79.

Under the MP Excise Act, unlawful manufacture, transport or sale of liquor, or possession of unlawfully imported or untaxed intoxicants, can attract imprisonment from six months to one year.

Rash and negligent driving is governed by Section 281 of the BNS and can lead to imprisonment of up to six months.

Prison population drops

In 2023, the state's prisons had 52.45% more inmates than their sanctioned capacity. This figure dropped to 47.15% in 2024 and further to 39.46% in 2025.

According to data from the state Prison Department, a total of 45,543 inmates were lodged in the state's prisons as on December 31, 2023. This figure dropped to 45,092 by December 31, 2024. By December 31, 2025, the number had declined to 43, 211.

PHQ data shows that the number of cases registered has also been declining since 2023. It fell from 4.94 lakh in 2023 to 4.49 lakh in 2024 and further to 4.35 lakh in 2025.

Quote

All police stations have been directed to strictly follow the BNS provisions regarding making arrests."

Pankaj Shrivastava, Special DG, CID