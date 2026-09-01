MP Primary Teacher Recruitment: DPI Orders 37 Districts To Issue Appointment Letters Same Day | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) on Monday directed district education officers in 37 districts to issue appointment orders to candidates selected as primary teachers on the same day the directive was issued.

The department has also instructed the districts to upload the appointment orders on Education Portal 3.0 and inform the Directorate on Monday itself.

The directive, issued by the DPI, is based on the results of the Primary Teacher Selection Examination 2025.

The same-day deadline is particularly significant as teacher recruitment candidates have been protesting in Bhopal over recruitment-related demands, including the release of appointment orders and an increase in the number of vacancies.

For districts with more than 200 selected candidates, the DPI has directed officials to issue the appointment orders in two or more parts, based on development blocks, to ensure that the orders can be uploaded smoothly on the portal.

The district education officers (DEOs) have also been instructed to upload the issued appointment orders on Education Portal 3.0 through their login IDs on Monday itself and ensure that the Directorate is informed about the action taken.

37 districts covered

The districts covered include Agar Malwa, Ashoknagar, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Dewas, Guna, Gwalior, Harda, Jabalpur, Katni, Khandwa, Khargone, Maihar, Mandsaur, Mauganj, Morena, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Niwari, Panna, Raisen, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sehore, Shahdol, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Ujjain, Umaria and Vidisha.