MP Pratibha Parv 2026 To Begin December 1, Model Question Bank For Classes 3 To 8 To Test Conceptual Understanding | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department will prepare a model question bank for students of Class 3 to 8 in government schools for the first time. The initiative aims to move beyond textbook-based learning and assess students’ understanding, analytical abilities and practical application of concepts.

A model question bank will also be developed to help teachers prepare students for the new assessment pattern.

The annual Pratibha Parv assessment will begin on December 1. The State Education Centre has sent guidelines to all district collectors about the assessment for the 2026-27 academic session. The examinations for students of Class 3 to 5 will be conducted from December 1 to 7.

The students of Class 6 to 8 will appear for the assessment from December 1 to 8. The question papers will be prepared district-wise by the District Institute of Education and Training based on the prescribed syllabus and textbooks.

Five types of questions in each paper

Learning outcome-based pattern will be followed

The assessment will follow a specific learning outcome-based pattern, with 20% weightage given to knowledge-based questions, 50% to understanding, 20% to application and 10% to higher-order thinking skills.

Questions will also be classified according to difficulty level, with 20% easy, 50% moderate and 30% difficult questions.

Following the assessment, schools will organise Bal Sabha as part of their annual celebrations. The programme will include literary, cultural and sports activities and will be coordinated by the children’s cabinet.