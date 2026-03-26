MP Power Tariff Hike: ₹80 For 200 Units, ₹158 For 400 Units; EV And Smart Metre Users Update

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Electricity Regulatory Commission (MPERC) has increased power tariff by 4.8% for 2026-27. For consumption up to 200 units, the tariff will be Rs 80, while for 400 units, it will be Rs 158. Fixed charges have also been increased by Rs 28.

However, a 20% relaxation has been given for EV charging station users, while concessions for prepaid consumers and online payments remain unchanged. Similarly, a 20% relaxation for smart meter users will continue. No hike has been made for High Voltage (HV)-4 and metro train (HV-9) categories.

Consumers on 11 kV supply will have to pay an additional 3% charge, while 33 kV consumers will pay 2% extra and 132 kV consumers 1% extra. No metering charges will be levied.

Consumers availing green energy from the distribution licensee only to reduce their carbon footprint and seeking certification will be required to pay green energy charges at Rs 0.30/kWh, applicable over the normal tariff for that category.

Consumers availing green energy under MPERC (Co-generation and Generation of Electricity from Renewable Sources of Energy) Regulations, 2021, and subsequent amendments, will be required to pay green energy charges of Rs 0.40/kWh for wind energy, Rs 2.61/kWh for hydro energy, and Rs 0.40/kWh for other renewable energy sources.

All consumers to whom fixed charges are applicable are required to pay these charges every month, irrespective of whether any electricity is consumed.

Changes in tariff or tariff structure, including minimum charges for any category of consumer, are permitted only with prior written approval of the Commission.

In case cheques presented by consumers are dishonoured, a service charge of Rs 1,000 plus applicable GST per cheque will be levied, in addition to delayed payment surcharge as per rules.

A surcharge at the rate of 1.25% per month, or part thereof, on the outstanding amount, including arrears, will be payable if bills are not paid by the due date.