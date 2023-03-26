MP: Power employees seize bike, bed to recover power bill in Sagar, woman chases them half-naked

Twitter

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly dalit woman rushed half-naked to stop the power distribution employees from seizing her household stuff in Sagar.

Apparently, the woman failed to pay Rs 19000 electricity bill and employees of MP Eastern Region Power Distribution Company reached her house to seize bike, bed and other household stuff as an alternate mode of recovery. Since nobody was home, she rushed from the bathroom--half-naked, to save the goods.

According to state energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, four employees have been suspended in the matter, after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday. He also said that a notice has been sent to the concerned senior officials of the company for a thorough investigation of the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Employees of the electricity company had reached the woman’s house in Kaushal Kishore ward as she had failed to deposit the electricity bill. There was no one at home except the old woman. Following the order of attachment, the employees of the company started taking away a bed placed inside the house and some other items while the woman was still coming out of the bath.

Officials left the goods

The woman opposed the employees of the company in the same condition, however they did not agree and started taking away the goods. The woman then followed the employees of the company half-naked as soon as she came out of the bathroom and started screaming. Seeing this, the employees got scared, returned the goods and left.

Electricity connection is in daughter-in-law's name

Talking about the incident, electricity department officer Mandeep Dimaha said , “During the action, the elderly woman said that the woman's son and daughter-in-law had left her. While the electricity connection is in the name of the daughter-in-law. That's why the woman's belongings were returned on the spot.”

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 2 migrant workers from Bengal go missing in Badnawar