MP power couple makes splash in Asian Paracanoe championship, wins gold in their respective categories

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A husband-wife duo from Madhya Pradesh made splash in 2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships after they won golds in their respective events on Thursday.

The Championship is being held Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Prachi Yadav won a gold in the 500m VL2 women'ss event, and her husband Manish Kaurav grabbed a gold in the 500 m KL3 men's event, making the first two golds for India in the ongoing championship. Both are from Madhya Pradesh State Water Sports Academy.

Of total six medals clinched by India, MP athletes won four of them including two golds.

The Indian contingent includes a total of 16 para-athletes, and 10 of them are from Madhya Pradesh.