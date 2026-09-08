MP Pothole Crisis: 973 Deaths In 6 Years, But Just 4 Recorded In 2025 Despite Damaged Roads | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pothole-related accidents claimed 973 lives across Madhya Pradesh between 2020 and 2025, but the latest figures show a dramatic decline, with just four such deaths recorded in 2025 against 277 a year earlier, according to data prepared by the Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI). The fatality data covers six years and does not include figures for 2026.

Before the dramatic decline in 2025, pothole-related accidents remained high. In 2024, the state recorded 1,069 such accidents and 277 fatalities, the highest death toll during the six-year period.

The sharp fall to just four accidents and four deaths in 2025 stands out even as poor road conditions and potholes continue to remain a major concern in the state capital.

Meanwhile, the latest comparative road accident figures indicate that overall road accident fatalities also declined in the first half of 2026.

Between January and June, the state recorded 8,273 deaths in road accidents in 2026, compared with 9,078 during the same period in 2025, a decline of 805 deaths with an 8.9% fall.

The PTRI data attributes the overall decline in road accidents and fatalities to various road safety measures implemented by the government.

However, the situation on the ground presents a different picture. Several roads in the state capital have deep potholes, waterlogging and damaged surfaces, creating risks for motorists.

Traffic police officials say accidents often occur when drivers attempt to suddenly avoid potholes.

Two-wheeler riders are particularly vulnerable, with many suffering injuries after falling into or while trying to avoid potholes. Despite this, action against agencies or contractors responsible for maintaining roads is reportedly rare.

Additional DCP traffic Basant Kumar Kaul said the traffic police does not maintain a separate record of accidents specifically caused by potholes.

However, traffic congestion caused by damaged roads is reported to the concerned departments for necessary action.

Striking decline only a year later?

The figure of four accidents and an equal number of deaths in 2025 is particularly striking, coming after 1,069 pothole-related accidents and 277 deaths in 2024.

The sharp decline raises questions about whether pothole-related incidents were identified and recorded in the same manner in both years

Pothole related mishaps and deaths in MP, 2020-2025

Year No of cases Fatalities

2020: 439 96

2021: 711 220

2022 759 199

2023 1205 177

2024 1069 277

2025 4 4

Total

Year- 2020-2025

4187 accidents

973 fatalities

Road accidents: Jan-June 2025 vs 2026

Jan-June 2025 Jan-June 2026

Accidents 31812 31443

Killed 9078 8273