MP: Polls in 18 districts for 46 urban bodies today

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 8.42 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to elect their representatives in 46 urban bodies in 18 districts across the state on Tuesday, as per official information.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm. Results will be declared on September 30.

The 46 urban bodies include 17 nagar palika and 29 nagar parishad. Of these, six are newly constituted nagar parishad.

The polling will be conducted at 1212 polling centres. The total number of wards which will witness the polls is 814. There are 3397 candidates in fray.

The 8.42 lakh voters include 4.25 lakh male and 4.17 lakh female voters. There are 66 other voters.

The districts which will witness the polls include Sagar, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Mandala, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Betul, Raisen, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Ratlam.

State Election Commission secretary Rakesh Singh said all the necessary arrangements for polling have been completed.

In these urban bodies, 25 corporators have been elected unopposed while elections will be held for 814 posts of corporators, he said.

Meanwhile, the state election commissioner Basant Pratap Singh made an appeal to people to cast their votes fearlessly.

"All the arrangements have been made for a peaceful polling. Adequate security arrangements have been made," he said.