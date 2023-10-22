MP Polls: Denied Ticket From Gwalior East, BJP Leader Munnalal Goyal's Supporters Gherao Jai Vilas Palace, Lay Down Before Jyotiraditya Scindia's Car |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fifth list of candidates for MP assembly elections, voices of resentment have risen among its leaders and reached the doorstep of union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday. Angry over the denial of ticket from Gwalior East constituency, hundreds of supporters of BJP leader Munnalal Goyal reached Jai Vilas Palace and held protests in front of Scindia.

The Goyal supporters not only gathered at the Scindia palace but raised slogans against BJP. When Scindia came out of his house, some protesters even laid down before his car. Scindia tried to console the BJP workers but all efforts went futile.

FP Photo

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Facing the protestors, Scindia said, “Sometimes the decision is not taken on the basis of our opinion. In the past, it has happened many times that even the veterans have not received the tickets. About Munnalal Goyal, everybody knows that I’ve managed a ticket for him thrice. I assure you that I will stand with you and Munna in future.”

Almost 2 hour long protest was staged in support of Munnalal Goyal.

FP Photo

Maya Singh fielded from Gwalior East

This time Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to former minister Maya Singh from Gwalior East Assembly. BJP leader Munnalal Goyal was staking claim from this seat but Maya Singh's name was announced, leaving him dissatisfied.

Later, Munnalal Goyal's supporters started gathering one by one. Late at night on Saturday, the protester group staged a chakka jam at Baradari intersection in Murar. On Sunday morning, all of them reached the palace of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

FP Photo

The angered protesters did not listen to the guards deployed at the palace and got into an altercation with them. They pushed the guards away and crossed the barricades to reach the main gate of the palace.

After some time, when Scindia came out of the palace, the workers tried to stop him and also laid down in front of his car. Women were also among the protestors and they also demonstrated fiercely in support of Munnalal Goyal in front of Scindia.

FP Photo

Maya Singh is Scindia’s Aunt

The former minister Maya Singh is also associated with the palace and is a relative of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and she is his aunt. Munnalal Goyal is also a Scindia supporter, in such a situation, it is a big challenge for Scindia to woo Goyal supporters.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)