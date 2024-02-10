MP Polity: Candidates For 6 Seats Including Chhindwara May Be Declared Soon | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP may soon declare candidates for six seats, including the one for Chhindwara.

It may declare candidates in advance for those Lok Sabha seats, which have either fallen vacant after some of its MPs vacated them for contesting the assembly polls or for the ones that party has lost.

The BJP is working on the pattern of the assembly election. So, it is preparing to declare candidates for six seats.

According to sources, the party’s central leadership mulled over the first list of candidates in Delhi on Friday. The six seas of MP also figured in the discussion. Besides finding a candidate for Chhindwara, the party is dwelling on candidates for Damoh, Morena, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram and Sidhi.

The party may field an outsider from Chhindwara instead of a local candidate.

According to sources, the party is planning to field a senior leader from Chhindwara and mulling over the names of Narottam Mishra, Arvind Bhadoria and Brajraj Singh Chauhan from Morena.

It is searching for a local Brahmin from Sidhi and a Lodhi for Damoh. The names of Subhash Parik and Rampal Singh are doing the rounds for Narmadapuram constituency. The party may spring a surprise in Jabalpur.

The central leadership has conducted a survey on their own, and they will select candidates on the basis of it.

Once the candidates are declared for these six seats, the party will get names of candidates through its observers to be sent to different parts of the state.

The central leadership of the party has got 29 seats in the state surveyed.

The central leaders are also holding discussions with their counterparts in the state. On the basis of the recommendations received from the leaders, the party will select candidates.