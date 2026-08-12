MP Political Stir Deepens As Third Senior BJP Leader Meets PM Modi In Week | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A political stir, beginning after the Datia by-election, has deepened, and the third senior leader of the ruling party from the state met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a week.

After union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former state unit president VD Sharma met, the assembly speaker, Narendra Singh Tomar, also met Modi.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya interacted with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also met party's national president Nitin Nabin and national organisational secretary BL Santosh. People link these meetings with state politics.

Political experts consider that the lack of coordination among the state BJP leaders led to the ruling party's defeat in the Datia by-election. Against this backdrop, the party's central leadership started taking feedback from its state counterpart.

The centre may take some important decisions in the coming days. The BJP will soon announce its national team.

Together with this, the government may also expand the union cabinet. Political experts link these meetings with the decisions to be made by the centre.

CM meets Governor

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Governor Mangubhai Patel on Tuesday. People consider Patel loyal to the prime minister. Although Patel has completed five years in office, he remains the governor.

After meeting Patel, Yadav said he informed the governor about the UCC bill, Tiranga Yatra, and the development work going on in the state.

He also informed the governor about the rainfall and all the work continuing in the state.