MP Police Training For Simhastha-2028 Duty Begins; Six-Day Programme Focuses On Security, Emergency Response And Crowd Management | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure the successful, safe and well-organised conduct of Simhastha-2028, the Madhya Pradesh Police have launched extensive preparations.

The Police Headquarters began a six-day special training programme to train police officers and personnel posted across all districts and units of the state on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Tarun Nayak, informed that the objective of this training programme was to train 100% of the personnel earmarked for duty during Simhastha-2028 within a set timeframe.

This will ensure that every officer and staff member is thoroughly acquainted with the challenges and responsibilities associated with fair duty.

Each batch will comprise officers and personnel from the District Police Force, Special Armed Force, Radio Wing, Special Branch, Police Training Institutes and the Home Guard.

Expert officers from the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDDS), Quick Response Force (QRF), Special Task Force (STF) and Home Guard have been integrated into the training process.

Furthermore, to ensure effective handling of medical emergencies, training in CPR and first aid will be provided in collaboration with the Chief Medical and Health Officers.

The training curriculum also covers topics such as traffic planning, Green Corridors, disaster management, accommodation arrangements for the police force, CCTV surveillance systems, radio communication networks, comprehensive security planning, identification and disposal of explosives and IEDs, social media and media management, soft skills, medical arrangements, Quick Response mechanisms and the portal-based registration of trained and interested personnel.