MP Police Set For Major Reshuffle As 33 IPS Officers To Be Promoted To ADG, IG And DIG Ranks From January 1 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police department is gearing up for the promotion of 33 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the ranks of additional director general (ADG), inspector general (IG) and deputy inspector general (DIG).

The departmental promotion committee (DPC) meetings are scheduled for December, with promotions taking effect on Jan 1.

Officers with 14 to 15 years of service will be promoted to DIG, while those with 18 years of service will become IGs. Additionally, an officer with 24 years of service will be promoted to the rank of ADG. Following these promotions, a reshuffle of superintendents of police (SPs) across several districts is also expected.

Abhay Singh to become ADG: Abhay Singh, an officer from the 2003 batch currently serving as IG (planning), will be promoted to the rank of additional director general of police on Jan 1.

20 IPS officers to become IGs

Twenty officers from the 2009 batch will be promoted from the rank of DIG to IG, effective Jan 1.

These officers include Tarun Nayak (DIG, intelligence), Navneet Bhasin (DIG, Ujjain), Amit Singh, Santosh Singh Gaur, Mukesh Kumar Srivastava, Sunil Kumar Pandey, Om Prakash Tripathi, Monika Shukla, Manoj Kumar Singh, Sunil Kumar Jain, Awadhesh Kumar Goswami, Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Saket Prakash Pandey, Amit Sanghi, Tushar Kant Vidyarthi, Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Birendra Kumar Singh, Prashant Khare, Atul Singh and Manoj Kumar Agrawal. All these officers have completed 18 years of service as IPS officers.

12 officers to become DIGs

The officers from the 2012 batch will be promoted to the rank of DIG on Jan 1, 2026. Some others did not receive a promotion at that time. In this current round of promotions, these officers are set to become DIGs.

They include Siddharth Chaudhary, Yashpal Singh Rajput, Dharmveer Singh, Arvind Tiwari, Pramod Kumar Sinha, Vijay Kumar Bhagwani, Rajiv Kumar Mishra, Navneet Jharia, Rasna Thakur, Jagdish Dabar, Santosh Kori and Manohar Singh Mandloi.

Meanwhile, the promotion of Vaishnav Sharma may hang in the balance due to an ongoing inquiry. Additionally, Priyanka Mishra and Virendra Kumar Mishra are currently on deputation.

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