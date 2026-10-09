MP Police Reshuffle: 10 DSPs Promoted To ASP Rank, Bhopal ACP Bittu Sharma Shifted To PHQ; Vinod Kumar Dixit Named Ujjain Lokayukta SP | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The home department on Friday promoted 10 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) of the 2013 to 2015 batches as additional superintendents of police (ASPs) here.

The state government has shifted ACP Bittu Sharma from her post. She had recently been in the spotlight following the release of a video involving Rajan Ahirwar, the station in-charge (TI) of the Jahangirabad police station in Bhopal. The Jahangirabad police station staff face charges of assaulting a lawyer.

Earlier, a video featuring the TI had gone viral last month in which the ACP was held responsible for the incident. Bittu Sharma has now been shifted to the Police Headquarters (PHQ) as AIG.

The state government has appointed Vinod Kumar Dixit, ACP (Kotwali), Indore, as Lokayukta SP in Ujjain.

In an order issued on Friday, 10 officials holding the rank of CSP and DSP were promoted and assigned the responsibilities of additional SP. Pritam Singh Balre has been transferred from SDOP Niwas, Mandla district, as AIG in the IG's office at Balaghat.

Manohar Singh Gawli, SDOP, Mundi, Khandwa district, has been appointed SP, SC/ST Cell/AJAK, Narmadapuram. Babulal Verma, DSP, Radio Headquarters, as SP, Radio Headquarters, Bhopal; Ram Shankar Silawat, DSP, ATC Police Headquarters, as AIG, Police Headquarters; Mahendra Raipuria, assistant commandant, 5th Battalion SAF, Morena, as AIG, IG Office (SAF), Bhopal and Rituraj Gupta, DSP, QD (Question Department), PHQ, as additional SP, QD, PHQ, Bhopal. Satyendra Kumar Verma, DSP, QD, PHQ, has been appointed as additional SP (QD), PHQ; Satish Kumar Chaturvedi, DSP, Mandla, as AIG, IG Office, Sagar Zone.