MP Police Promotion Row: PHQ Receives Hundreds Of Complaints, Review DPC Ordered | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Complaints have flooded the administration branch of the Police Headquarters (PHQ), alleging improper promotions granted to police personnel as well as the denial of promotions to eligible employees.

While around 300 complaints have been filed with the Police Headquarters (PHQ), thousands more have been submitted at field units across the state, highlighting widespread dissatisfaction with the promotion process.

In the past one-and-a-half months, over 24,000 employees and officers across 120 police units were promoted, while many others were left out. Consequently, a stream of complaints has reached the Police Headquarters (PHQ).

Approximately 300 police personnel have submitted applications and grievances seeking promotions. Following the conclusion of the promotion process, many of these personnel are now preparing to approach the courts.

Irregularities due to time constraints: The administration branch of the PHQ acknowledged the complaints over alleged irregularities in the promotion process. As a result, the PHQ has decided to hold a review Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting.

The PHQ will re-examine the promotion lists for head constables, assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), platoon commanders, subedars, sub-inspectors, inspectors and reserve inspectors.

The administration branch explained that 24,000 personnel out of the 102,000-strong police force received promotions.

The government had allowed very little time for the process, as the promotion lists had to be released and notifications issued immediately.

The complaints

Among the complaints received by the PHQ, it has been stated that many eligible employees and officers missed out on promotions due to a shortage of available posts.

For instance, out of 93 posts for senior stenographers (inspector rank), only two dozen were vacant.

These were filled by stenographers from the 2014 batch, while 83 employees from the 2015 batch were left out. They will now become eligible for promotion only when vacancies arise due to future retirements.

An inspector-rank officer stated in his complaint that although the departmental inquiry against him concluded two years ago, the clerical staff failed to forward his name for promotion.

The complaint states that he was exonerated in the inquiry, but the names of his juniors appeared on the promotion list.

Wrongly promoted personnel will be demoted: DG

Special DG Adarsh Katiyar said the PHQ had received a large number of complaints, besides those submitted at field units to the offices of superintendents of police (SPs), deputy inspectors general (DIGs) and inspectors general (IGs).

He said the names of those who do not meet the criteria laid down under the Promotion Rules, 2025, will be removed from the promotion list during the review DPC process and they will be demoted. "The right person will be given the promotion accordingly," he said.