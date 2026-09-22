MP Police New Social Media Rules: No Reels In Uniform, Sharing Confidential Information Restricted— PHQ Issues Strict Guidelines

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police personnel in Madhya Pradesh will now face strict action for creating social media reels, shorts or any type of video in their uniforms. Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters (PHQ) issued new guidelines regulating social media usage by officers and employees to maintain the dignity of the police uniform and ensure security. Simply put, cops in Khaki are not allowed to make social media content to increase personal popularity or earn money from now onwards.

Ban On Reels And Videos In Uniform

According to the directives issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, police officer or employee will not be allowed to upload photographs, videos or reels on social media platforms while wearing the police uniform or inappropriate attire, whether on duty or off duty.

The PHQ has warned that disciplinary action will be initiated against personnel who misuse the uniform for personal branding, social media popularity or commercial gains.

Restrictions On Sharing Confidential Information

The new guidelines also focus on cybersecurity and protection of sensitive government information. Police personnel have been prohibited from uploading screenshots, scanned copies or details of confidential government documents on social media platforms.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini for uploading or processing sensitive official information has also been restricted.

Police personnel involved in sensitive duties have also been barred from sharing their location, workplace details or geo-tags on social media.

Social Media Earnings Must Be Reported

The PHQ has also tightened rules regarding income generated through social media platforms. Police officers and employees earning money through paid promotions, sponsorships or monetisation will require prior government approval.

Personnel who have already earned income through social media activities have been directed to submit details of their earnings to the department within 30 days.

Faces Of Victims, Accused Must Be Masked

The new order also prohibits police personnel from revealing the identities of victims, witnesses, accused persons and juvenile offenders during investigations or public proceedings.

Before sharing any photographs or videos related to cases, permission from senior officers will be mandatory. The faces of victims, witnesses and accused persons must be blurred before publication.

The DGP has directed all police units across Madhya Pradesh to ensure that the guidelines are communicated to every officer and employee. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found violating the new social media rules.