MP: Police men capture two more murderers after fierce gun battle in Morena; Chambal ravines again reverberate with gunshot sounds

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Guns fell silent in the ravines of Chambal a long time ago, but the valley again reverberated with gunshot sounds on Tuesday morning.

A police team, searching for the killers of six members of a family, was engaged in a fierce battle with two goons. They were among the nine gangsters accused of bumping off six members of the family of Gajendra Singh Tomar in Lepa village of Morena on May 5.

Dheer Singh Tomar and his accomplices not only beat up the family members of Gajendra Singh Tomar but also shot six of them dead.

Immediately after the incident, two accused Ajeet and Bhupendra took shelter in the ravines. As soon as the police came to know about it, they set out for the Chambal ravines to arrest the criminals. The gangsters welcomed the police team with a barrage of bullets, the police, too, fired in self-defence. The shooting continued for nearly half an hour. At daybreak, when the guns fell silent, the police found Ajeet lying in a gorge injured and Bhupendra was found hiding in a gorge.

The police sent both of them to Ambah hospital from where the main accused of Lepa mass killing, Ajeet, was sent to hospital, since he sustained injuries in the gunfight. On the other hand, Bhupendra was shifted to Dimni police station. Inspector general of police (Chambal range) declared a reward of Rs 30,000 each on their heads.

A case was registered against nine people in connection with the Lepa incident. A woman was also taken into custody for helping the goons in bumping off the family members of Gajendra Singh Tomar.

The police have so far arrested six persons in connection with the incident. When the police came to know that the goons were hiding in the ravines, they raided the area at night. The police team reached Usaid village and appealed to the goons to surrender, but they began to rain fire on the police team. Then, a fierce gun battle between the police and the goons ensued.

A firearm was recovered from Ajeet’s possession. But the police could not lay their hands on the gun of Bhupendra. The police are searching for other accused. According to superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chouhan, six accused have been arrested.

