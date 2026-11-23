MP Police Headquarters Begins Major Overhaul Of Colonial-Era Regulations, Cybercrime And SMART Policing In Focus |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Police Headquarters (PHQ) has initiated the process of overhauling the colonial-era State Police Regulation Act to bring it in line with modern policing requirements.

The existing Act still contains provisions from the century-old Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1897, which was amended in 1973. With the implementation of three new criminal laws, the state police now need to revise the outdated provisions.

According to sources, the Regulation came into effect in 1959, three years after the formation of Madhya Pradesh in 1956. Although it was last amended in 2023, DGP Kailash Makwana has directed officials to revise it in keeping with present-day policing requirements.

Some officials have suggested that a committee of serving and retired IPS officers should draft the revised Act. However, progressive officers oppose the proposal, arguing that retired officers may resist introducing new provisions to meet modern policing requirements.

They fear that such a committee may make the Act more stringent, even as the approach towards prisons has shifted from punishment to correctional services.

Both Rajasthan and Pondicherry have updated their police regulations, service rules and operational manuals to modernise policing. The officials have been asked to study the changes.

SMART policing

PHQ wants to incorporate the Prime Minister's idea of SMART policing, which defines the core pillars of modern police reform.

S - Strict and Sensitive: Firm in enforcing the law while remaining empathetic, human rights-conscious and approachable to citizens.

M - Modern and Mobile: Equipped with contemporary infrastructure, digital mobility tools and agile field units.

A - Alert and Accountable: Vigilant to emerging security threats with transparent, answerable conduct.

R - Reliable and Responsive: Consistent, dependable and swift in addressing public grievances and emergencies.

T - Tech-savvy and Trained: Proficient in data analytics, cybercrime tools, forensics and continuous skill development.

Cybercrime, SDERF, welfare may find place in Regulation

At present, provisions related to cybercrime are not included in the Regulation. Cybercrime, investigation, forensic labs and other subjects related to cybercrime may find a place in the Regulation.

Similarly, police welfare may also find space in the Regulation. At present, there is no provision for 'police welfare' in the Regulation. As the state works for the welfare of its people, why should police personnel remain excluded from welfare?

Provisions for disaster management will also be added to the Regulation. The police are facing challenges from natural and man-made calamities. A section on SDERF may be added to strengthen the force.

Services of legal firm may be taken

The PHQ is planning to prepare the Act through a legal firm because it would prepare the draft without bias.

For example, the three laws, BNS, BNSS and BAS, were prepared by NLIU Delhi.

Suggestions sought from 26 PHQ branches

Special DG, CID, Pankaj Srivastava told Free Press that letters have been sent to 26 branches of the Police Headquarters, seeking suggestions for inclusion in the Regulation.

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