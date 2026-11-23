MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2026 Postponed For 7,500 Posts, Congress Slams BJP Government Over Youths’ Future | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Employees Selection Board (ESB) has postponed the examination of police constable recruitment-2026. The Congress and other Opposition parties attacked the state government over the issue.

The Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday slammed the BJP, alleging that the party was playing with the future of the youth. Madhya Pradesh ESB has postponed the recruitment examination for 7,500 police constable posts.

The board issued a notification late Sunday announcing the postponement of the examination scheduled from November 19 to November 22. Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar said the postponement was a "joke" on the future of the youth.

In a post on X, he said, "Some are studying day and night, some are hoping for a job, while others are worried about their future, but the BJP government is not concerned about youths, only advertisements".

He added that the scale of unemployment in the state can be gauged from the fact that 42 PhD holders, 12,000 engineers, 51,000 postgraduates and 3.25 lakh graduates had applied for a post for which the minimum educational qualification was Class 12.

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