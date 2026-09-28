MP Police Constable Band Recruitment 2026 Results Declared, 560 Candidates Selected Amid Controversy | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Police Headquarters (PHQ) has declared the final results of the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable (Band) Recruitment-2026 amid controversies and petitions pending before the High Court. A selection list covering 560 posts has been released under the 87% ‘main part’ formula.

Under the selection process, which includes 14% OBC reservation, results were initially expected for 591 posts. However, PHQ could select candidates for only 560 posts due to an insufficient number of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates meeting the minimum qualifying criteria.

While preparing the results, PHQ applied three key rules. In cases where two or more candidates secured equal marks, preference was given to the older candidate.

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Where sufficient eligible candidates were unavailable under the Ex-Servicemen and Home Guard quotas, vacant seats were filled by open-category candidates from the respective categories as per recruitment rules.

The results will remain subject to the final outcome of petitions pending before the Jabalpur High Court and its Gwalior Bench. PHQ has also reserved the right to rectify technical errors detected in the results.

The recruitment process had faced questions from candidates over the selection procedure. For several police posts, including general constables and trade-specific positions such as barbers, washermen and cooks, candidates are required to clear physical tests involving an 800-metre run, long jump and shot put besides the written examination.

However, Band Constable recruitment did not have a similar physical test requirement. Selection was based on musical proficiency and an interview. Some candidates questioned the process and subsequently approached the High Court, alleging a lack of transparency in the selection procedure.

Over 39,000 Candidates Applied

A total of 39,468 candidates from across Madhya Pradesh applied for the recruitment. The examination was conducted in Bhopal between June 24 and August 6, 2026.

Candidates can check their results through the MP Online portal, while recruitment-related details are also available on the official Madhya Pradesh Police website.