e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Police confiscate 108 litres of illicit liquor in Sehore

MP: Police confiscate 108 litres of illicit liquor in Sehore

The police got information that a person was selling illicit liquor in village Dimawar. Acting on the information, the police raided and confiscated liquor.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE
Follow us on

Sehore(Madhya Pradesh): Police confiscated 108 litres of illicit liquor in Sehore. Action was taken on directives of Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi to prevent sale of illicit liquor and drugs.

Nasrullaganj police station staff arrested Sunil Yadav, 45. Sunil kept seven boxes of country-made liquor. The police confiscated 108 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 44,700.

The police got information that a person was selling illicit liquor in village Dimawar. Acting on the information, the police raided and confiscated liquor.

After confiscating liquor, a case was registered under Excise Act against Sunil Yadav. Many cases of selling illicit liquor have been registered against accused Sunil Yadav in the past as well at Nasrullaganj police station.

Read Also
Sehore: Man, son arrested for beating finance company employee to death
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kuno to have 8 new enclosures for cheetahs

Bhopal: Kuno to have 8 new enclosures for cheetahs

MP: Police confiscate 108 litres of illicit liquor in Sehore

MP: Police confiscate 108 litres of illicit liquor in Sehore

Morena: 12,000 farmers to take training at agricultural fair

Morena: 12,000 farmers to take training at agricultural fair

Bhopal: Awareness, empowerment of citizens outreach campaign launched

Bhopal: Awareness, empowerment of citizens outreach campaign launched

MP: Harda to be 100% irrigated district soon

MP: Harda to be 100% irrigated district soon