MP: Police confiscate 108 litres of illicit liquor in Sehore

FP NEWS SERVICE

Sehore(Madhya Pradesh): Police confiscated 108 litres of illicit liquor in Sehore. Action was taken on directives of Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi to prevent sale of illicit liquor and drugs.

Nasrullaganj police station staff arrested Sunil Yadav, 45. Sunil kept seven boxes of country-made liquor. The police confiscated 108 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 44,700.

The police got information that a person was selling illicit liquor in village Dimawar. Acting on the information, the police raided and confiscated liquor.

After confiscating liquor, a case was registered under Excise Act against Sunil Yadav. Many cases of selling illicit liquor have been registered against accused Sunil Yadav in the past as well at Nasrullaganj police station.