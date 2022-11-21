e-Paper Get App
MP: Police arrest man in connection with murder of youth in Rewa

Yunus along with one other person killed him and hid the body in the forest

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
Representative Image |
Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old youth whose body was recovered eight months ago from a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, an official said.

According to the police, the youth who died was identified as Vikas Giri (21), a resident of Chhuhiya village in the district. Vikas's father Indralal Giri lodged a missing complaint about his son on October 5, 2021. Four months later, the police received information about the body lying in the Dudhmaniya forest of the district on February 5 this year.

Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot, registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP), Navneet Bhasin said that based on the doubts of the family members of the youth, the police interrogated the accused and he confessed to the crime. After that, the police arrested the accused, Yunus Ansari (31).

During police interrogation, the accused told police that Vikas came to his house on October 2, 2021, and he allegedly molested his sister. As a result of this, Yunus along with one other person killed him and hid the body in the forest.

One accused has been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the other accused, SP Bhasin added.

article-image

