 MP: Perturbed By Threats From Boyfriend, 15-year-old Jumps Off Roof In Gwalior
Gwalior police found her body between the bushes behind the Mahadev Apartment located in Govindpuri area under University police station of the city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A teenage suicide case was reported in Gwalior in which a 15-year-old girl died after she jumped off the roof of an apartment on Sunday. The deceased also left a suicide note in which she blamed her alleged boyfriend for taking this step, said the police.

According to investigation officer Sanju Singh Yadav, the deseased (15), is a resident of Madhavgarh in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. She came to Gwalior for her studies and was living with her sister. She was a student of 10th standard. After coming to Gwalior, she met and became friends with Samar Dwivedi in January and gradually fell in love with him. 

“Samar Dwivedi was threatening to ruin me and my sister. I was scared of Samar's threats and did not want my sister to face any trouble because of me. Samar Dwivedi has trapped me and forced me to commit suicide and he alone is responsible for my death,” wrote the deceased in her suicide note. 

Samar Dwivedi is said to be a resident of Katni of Jabalpur division. Police have taken  Samar into custody and he is being interrogated. 

On the other hand, after preparing the Panchnama, the dead body has been sent post-mortem. Meanwhile, the family members have informed about this alleged love affair. They have denied having any such information.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

