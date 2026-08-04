MP Patwaris Launch Indefinite Strike, Revenue Services Hit Across State | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 24,000 patwaris started a statewide indefinite strike on Monday, demanding higher grade pay, career promotions and resolution of pending issues. Led by the Madhya Pradesh Patwari Sangh, the protest has stalled field operations and shut down multiple online government services.

The association has made it clear that the agitation will continue until the government takes a concrete and positive decision on its long-pending and legitimate demands. The strike has disrupted several critical functions of the Revenue Department.

Madhya Pradesh is the only state where patwaris receive the lowest grade pay. Patwaris pointed out that while they receive a grade pay of 2,800 in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, the figure stands at 3,600 in Karnataka and 4,200 in states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Upendra Baghel, state president of the Madhya Pradesh Patwari Association, stated that they have boycotted official WhatsApp groups and online tasks.

However, due to the lack of any meaningful initiative from the government, a decision has now been taken to launch a statewide indefinite strike.

The patwari strike has affected more than 12 online portals and official functions of the Revenue Department. Services likely to be disrupted include e-token systems, Web-GIS, record updates, the SARA portal and application, RCMS, the CM Helpline, the minor irrigation census, record verification for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, record scanning, revenue collection and farmer registration.