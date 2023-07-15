 MP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Congress Takes Out Protest Rally To CM Residence, Face Water Canons By Cops
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Congress Takes Out Protest Rally To CM Residence, Face Water Canons By Cops

MP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Congress Takes Out Protest Rally To CM Residence, Face Water Canons By Cops

Congress has reacted strongly to the allegations, with Rahul Gandhi calling it 'Vyapam 2.0'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers, on Saturday, took out a protest rally over alleged irregularities in Patwari Recruitment Exam, starting from Roshanpura Square. As the rally moved towards CM Residence, heavy police force stopped them midway. They raised slogans against the government and tried to jump the barricades. Water Canons were used to disperse the protesting crowd.

Read Also
Patwari Recruitment Exam 'Scam': MP Congress Seeks CBI Or Judicial Probe
article-image

Notably, there have been reports over alleged irregularities in Patwari Recruitment Exam. The reports suggest that 7 of 10 topper had the same exam centre in Gwalior-- which apparently belonged to a BJP MLA Sanji Kushwah.

Also, reports have surfaced that a few selected candidates who scored full 25 marks in English have signed their application forms in Hindi.

RaGa Calls It 'Vyapam 2.0'

Congress has reacted strongly to the allegations, with Rahul Gandhi calling it 'Vyapam 2.0'.

The protests have been reported across the state as thousands of youths gheraoed collector offices in Indore and Jabalpur.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Chouhan Holds Cyber Meet After Ratibad Family Commits Suicide Over Online Fraud
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Septicemia Caused By Radio Collars Killed 2 Cheetahs At Kuno, Says Expert

Bhopal: Septicemia Caused By Radio Collars Killed 2 Cheetahs At Kuno, Says Expert

Urination Case: BJP MLA In MP Questions Bulldozer Action Against Pravesh Shukla's Family House

Urination Case: BJP MLA In MP Questions Bulldozer Action Against Pravesh Shukla's Family House

MP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Congress Takes Out Protest Rally To CM Residence, Face Water Canons By...

MP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Congress Takes Out Protest Rally To CM Residence, Face Water Canons By...

MP: 16 Girls Missing From Hostel In Damoh After Students' Bathing Video Goes Viral

MP: 16 Girls Missing From Hostel In Damoh After Students' Bathing Video Goes Viral

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Holds Cyber Meet After Ratibad Family Commits Suicide Over Online Fraud

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Holds Cyber Meet After Ratibad Family Commits Suicide Over Online Fraud