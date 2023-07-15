MP Patwari Recruitment Exam: Congress Takes Out Protest Rally To CM Residence, Face Water Canons By Cops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers, on Saturday, took out a protest rally over alleged irregularities in Patwari Recruitment Exam, starting from Roshanpura Square. As the rally moved towards CM Residence, heavy police force stopped them midway. They raised slogans against the government and tried to jump the barricades. Water Canons were used to disperse the protesting crowd.

Notably, there have been reports over alleged irregularities in Patwari Recruitment Exam. The reports suggest that 7 of 10 topper had the same exam centre in Gwalior-- which apparently belonged to a BJP MLA Sanji Kushwah.

Also, reports have surfaced that a few selected candidates who scored full 25 marks in English have signed their application forms in Hindi.

मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा ने युवाओं से बस चोरी की है!



पटवारी परीक्षा घोटाला, व्यापम घोटाला 2.0 है, जो प्रदेश के लाखों युवाओं के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ है।



पहले, भाजपा ने जनता की चुनी हुई सरकार चोरी की, अब विद्यार्थियों से उनका हक़, युवाओं से रोज़गार चोरी कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/ZPLL9pPwjG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 13, 2023

RaGa Calls It 'Vyapam 2.0'

Congress has reacted strongly to the allegations, with Rahul Gandhi calling it 'Vyapam 2.0'.

The protests have been reported across the state as thousands of youths gheraoed collector offices in Indore and Jabalpur.

